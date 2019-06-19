National League round-up: Ex-Gateshead striker joins Dover Athletic and Solihull Moors recruit local youngster
In another busy day of National League news – Dover Athletic have secured the services of striker Steve Rigg from Hartlepool United’s north east neighbours Gateshead.
The 26-year-old forward signs for the Whites on a two-year deal following the end of his contract with the Heed, who were demoted to the National League North earlier this month due to serious breaches of league rules.
Rigg netted nine goals in 44 matches for the Heed last term after previously playing in the Football League with Carlisle United.
Last season’s National League runners-up Solihull Moors continued their summer recruitment drive with a potentially shrewd signing in the form of Ben Usher-Shipway from local side Boldmere St. Michaels.
The 20-year-old winger scored 11 times for the Midland League outfit last season.
“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the club, I couldn’t think of a better club to join,” he told Solihull’s club website.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The success the club have had over recent years and the direction they are going in has attracted me. You only hear good things about the club and the people here.”
Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes confirmed that club legend Brian Flynn will remain as his assistant next season, according to a report in North Wales Live.
The Dragons’ all-time longest serving manager returned to the Racecourse Ground as Hughes’ number two in February. Hughes hinted that Flynn would remain at the club ‘for years to come’.
Former Yeovil Town loanee goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old registered a club-record six consecutive clean sheets for the Glovers last season despite their relegation.