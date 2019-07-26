National League round-up: Ex-Hartlepool midfielder Gary Liddle signs for Walsall and Notts County takeover reportedly imminent
Former Hartlepool United favourite Gary Liddle has joined League One side Walsall following his release from Carlisle United.
The 33-year-old will have a reunion with his former teammate and current Walsall boss Darrell Clarke in the third tier this coming season.
Liddle made just shy of 300 appearance for Pools over a six season spell before moving to Notts County, Bradford City, Chesterfield and most recently Carlisle.
Following the signing, Clarke commented: “I know Lids (Liddle) and played with him many moons ago when he was at Hartlepool.
“He’s very experienced for this level and is my fifth and final experienced player that I wanted to bring into the club.”
Liddle told the club website: “I am thrilled to be here, Darrell was the first person who called me when I was on holiday and, even though it has taken a little bit longer, I am glad it’s sorted now.”
Pools opening away opponents Halifax Town appointed a new manager this week with former Oldham Athletic boss Pete Wild taking charge at the National League club. His first game in charge at the Shay will be against Craig Hignett’s side on Tuesday, August 6 (7:45pm kick-off).
Elsewhere, Yeovil Town confirmed the signing of midfielder Tom Whelan following a successful trial. The 23-year-old caught the eye while at Southern Premier side Salisbury last term.
According to TheBusinessDesk.com, Notts County’s nightmare could soon be coming to an end as a deal to sell the club to a Danish consortium is close and expected to be completed today.