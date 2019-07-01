National League round-up: Ex-Sunderland keeper joins Eastleigh and Havant secure trio
Eastleigh have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Max Stryjek following his release from Sunderland.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper made 13 National League appearances for the Spitfires whilst on loan last season and returns to the club following the expiration of his contract at the Stadium of Light.
After signing for the club, Stryjek told the club website: “I’m really happy to join Eastleigh and I’m really excited to start a new adventure.
“I’m looking forward to the new season as it will be a new challenge and hopefully we will get promoted, that should be how it goes.”
Relegated Havant & Waterlooville made a triple swoop for Ebbsfleet’s Sam Magri, Danny Kedwell and Andy Drury following the expiration of their contracts at Stonebridge Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Hawks boss Paul Doswell told the club website following the incredible triple signing: “(Magri) is a great signing for both parties. From our perspective, we’ve signed a 25-year-old Maltese international who I thought was one of the best centre-halves in The National League last year and consistently one of the best over the last few seasons.
“When we knew he hadn’t been offered a new contract we moved quickly knowing that Sam was a Portsmouth lad.
"(Kedwell) will be captain of this football club and someone who will bring leadership, enthusiasm and ability.”
Elsewhere, Yeovil Town confirmed the departure of defender Omar Sowunmi to Colchester United for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old made 87 appearances over a four year spell at Huish Park.