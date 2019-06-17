Former Sunderland trialist Sam Smart has joined Harltepool’s National League rivals Eastleigh.

The 20-year-old winger played for the Black Cats’ under-23 side in a Premier League 2 match against Middlesbrough last November. Now he joins Sunderland owner Stewart Donald’s old club Eastleigh on a one-year deal.

National League champions Leyton Orient prepared for their return to the Football League with the signing of Conor Wilkinson from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old scored 12 times in 23 appearances in the National League in 2018-19.

Wilkinson has over 100 Football League appearances under his belt with Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham in between numerous loan spells – scoring 13 goals.

Daggers’ executive chairman Peter Freund stated on their club website: “When we signed Conor on a permanent contract in January it was with one eye on this season but also to help keep the club up.

“The news that Conor is moving on is bittersweet, as we are thrilled he will have a chance to star in the Football League, but gutted he won’t be part of our plans for the club.”

Terry Skiverton is in the running to become the next Yeovil Town manager after the odds for the 43-year-old to take over on a permanent basis were slashed to 8/1

The Glovers legend has been at Huish Park in various roles, including manager, since 1999.

Skiverton is currently in charge of the club’s academy and has come from nowhere to become the third favourite to take on first team duties at the managerless National League side.