National League round-up: Hartlepool United open new executive lounge and key friendlies highlighted
Hartlepool United are set to open a brand new executive lounge for the 2019-20 season.
The loungeis in partnership with main sponsors Utility Alliance and will include a brand new ‘legends wall’. The club confirmed that limited executive season tickets will be made available in the coming weeks.
“It’s really important that we provide the right environment for businesses to get value out of their association with the Club,” chief executive Mark Maguire told the club website.
“It’s equally important that we recognise the significant contribution made by Utility Alliance during a critical period for the Club because, without their support, we would have struggled to survive.
“Things are progressing well on the commercial side at the Club but it’s vital that we build on that progress to provide a stable platform which allows the football side to perform and prosper.”
Hartlepool will host Middlesbrough at the Super 6 Stadium on Sunday (1pm kick-off) in what is looking to be the National League’s stand-out friendly match of the weekend.
Tickets will be available on the turnstile and priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.
Other big friendly matches over the weekend include Darlington’s visit to Harrogate Town on Friday evening before Yeovil Town host Hereford, Woking welcome Oxford and Stockport travel to Curzon Ashton for the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.
Elsewhere, Pools’ opening day opponents Sutton United will make the journey to Slough for their opening friendly match of the 2019-20 campaign.