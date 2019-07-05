National League round-up: Hartlepool United pass 3,000 season tickets and ex Newcastle United midfielder Greg Olley agrees new deal at Gateshead
Hartlepool United have broken 3,000 season ticket sales just in time for their early bird deadline at 6pm on Friday evening.
At of 4pm, Pools were around 150 sales off breaking the impressive 3,000 ticket mark ahead of their pre-season friendly at Shildon on Saturday.
The club’s ticket office has offered extended hours on the final day of early bird prices and successfully managed to pass the target.
United sold roughly 3,000 season tickets last season and will surpass that figure just under a month before their opening game of the National League season against Sutton United at the Super 6 Stadium on August 3.
In the National League North, Gateshead pulled off a real coup by securing the services of former Newcastle United midfielder Greg Olley for another season.
The 23-year-old netted eight times in 41 appearances in his first full season in professional football last term.
Elswhere, Boreham Wood secured the signing of striker Tyrone Marsh from Macclesfield Town. Marsh is the Wood’s fourth summer signing behind Adam McDonnell, Kabongo Tshimanga and Piero Mingoia who joined earlier in the week.
Solihull Moors have agreed new long-term contracts with manager Tim Flowers and is coaching team Gary Whild and James Quinn.
After guiding the Moors to their highest ever league position of second in the National League last season as well as the second round of the FA Cup, the trio have put pen to paper on a three year deal which lasts until June 2022.