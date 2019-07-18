National League round-up: Hartlepool United sign former Carlisle United midfielder and Halifax manager search hots up
Hartlepool United secured their seventh summer signing in former Carlisle United midfielder Jason Kennedy.
In a quiet day of transfer action in the National League, Pools’ capture of the 32-year-old was the Thursday’s biggest deal.
Kennedy had been on trial at the Super 6 Stadium since the start of pre-season and was finally able to agree a deal following Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at York City.
Hartlepool are particularly strong in the central-midfield area with Gus Mafuta, Liam Noble, Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan and Adam Bale all competing with Kennedy for the same one or two positions in the side. But that didn’t stop manager Craig Hignett from bringing him in.
“We’re really pleased to get the deal done,” Hignett told the club’s official website.
“We obviously have a lot of competition in the squad but Jason improves us further.
“He does things properly and he won’t let us down; he’s a Mr Dependable and you know what you’re going to get from him week in and week out so we’re delighted he’s joining us.”
Elsewhere in the National League, Bromley confirmed that they had surpassed 600 season ticket sales ahead of the coming season while interviews for the next Halifax Town manager start on Friday. Jamie Fullarton left the Shaymen earlier this week and there has since been over 50 applications for the role with a shortlist being drawn up.
Halifax host Pools in their first home game of the 2019-20 season at the Shay on Tuesday, August 6.