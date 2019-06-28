National League round-up: Hartlepool United sign former Salford midfielder and break another season ticket milestone
There were two big announcements out of Hartlepool United on Friday afternoon as the club broke 2,000 season ticket sales shortly before signing midfielder Gus Mafuta.
Pools are the third National League team to announce that they have surpassed the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales this week.
They join Wrexham and Chesterfield as the only sides in the National League to announce that they have sold over 2,000 season tickets ahead of the 2019-20 National League season.
With Hartlepool’s early bird offer set to end next week, a further surge of sales is to be expected which could see the club near last season’s total of 3,000 well before the competitive season gets underway.
Hartlepool then announced their sixth summer signing in the form of ex-Salford City midfielder Mafuta.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 24-year-old spent two seasons at the Peninsula Stadium helping the Ammies achieve back-to-back promotions from the National League North to League Two.
Mafuta started for Salford in their 3-0 win over AFC Fylde in the 2018-19 National League play-off final at Wembley back in May.
Elsewhere, Yeovil Town defender Gary Warren has joined League Two side Exeter City. The 34-year-old played 26 times for the Glovers last season as they were relegated to the National League.
Hartlepool United target Tom White looked set for a move to Carlisle United this week though a deal risks being scuppered due to an issue agreeing a compensation fee with Gateshead. Pools’ interest in the midfielder seemed to cool for a similar reason.