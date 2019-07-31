National League round-up: Hartlepool United title odds shorten following positive pre-season
Hartlepool United’s odds for the National League title have shortened to 20/1 ahead of the new season.
A productive pre-season campaign for Pools ended with a convincing 3-0 win over League Two outfit Macclesfield Town on Saturday. Craig Hignett’s side then bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of promising left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble from Huddersfield Town.
The 20-year-old was the club’s eighth summer arrival ahead of the season opener against Sutton on August 3 (3pm kick-off).
Hartlepool were previously listed as 25/1 outsiders for the fifth tier title with popular bookmakers Ladbrokes, Coral and Bet Victor.
But it seems as though Pools' pre-season has caught the eye as their odds have now been shortened before a ball has been kicked to 20/1 – alongside the likes of Eastleigh and newly relegated Yeovil Town.
Other major bookmakers still offer a 25/1 price on Pools though the longest odds can be found at Unibet who have Hignett’s men at 30/1 for the title.
Recently saved Notts County remain the favourites for the title with their longest odds listed as 8/1 with SkyBet. AFC Fylde and Chesterfield are just behind at 9/1 with Bet365.
Elsewhere, fourth favourites for the title Wrexham (10/1 with Bet365) have recruited well over the summer with eight new additions the most recent of which is defender Michael Chambers.
And when discussing the Dragons’ chances of promotion, he told North Wales live: “I think that [desire for promotion] has been from the top down, that is everyone’s ambition to get us back to the League and push on even further after that.”