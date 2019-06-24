National League round-up: Magnay set to leave and FA Cup start dates for Pools
Former Hartlepool United captain Carl Magnay is set to leave the club after four years.
The former Chelsea defender is set to join National League North side Spennymoor Town after failing to agree an extended deal at the Super 6 Stadium.
Another Hartlepool related departure came over the weekend as Maidenhead United confirmed the signing of released forward Jake Cassidy.
Elsewhere, AFC Fylde midfielder James Hardy made the step up to the Football League to join Walsall. The 23-year-old helped the Coasters to a National League play-off final and victory in the FA Trophy last term.
Ebbsfleet United confirmed the return of striker Gozie Ugwu in what will be his third spell at the club.
The 26-year-old left Chesterfield at the end of the 2018-19 season and spent time on loan at the Fleet last season, scoring twice in eight matches. He also played briefly for the Kent outfit as a teenager in 2012.
Hibernian are reportedly closing in on the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James after the 23-year-old was seen to be present at Hibs’ legend Paul Hanlon’s testimonial dinner.
The FA have also announced the dates for each round of the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition will officially get underway with the extra preliminary round on August 10.
Pools will enter the competition with the rest of the National League sides on Saturday, October 19.
Premier League and Championship sides enter the fray in the third round, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 23, 2020.