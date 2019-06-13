Ex-Sunderland forwards Luke Molyneux and Jon Stead have completed significant moves in the National League this week.

Hartlepool finally aquired the services of key transfer target Molyneux, who signed following his release from Sunderland last month.

Hartlepool United captured one of their key transfer targets in Luke Molyneux.

The 21-year-old winger spent the second half of last season at Pools and impressed at the Super 6 Stadium.

Molyneux could be joined at Hartlepool by one of his former teammates,Tom White, who he played with at Gateshead during the first half of last season.

Another former Sunderland man, Stead, was also on the move this week as he joined Harrogate Town.

The veteran striker scored twice in 40 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions between 2005 and 2007, joined from newly relegated Notts County.

National League 2018/19 play-off semi-finalists Eastleigh lost two key players in the form of Josh Hare and Mark Yeates, who joined Bristol Rovers and AFC Fylde respectively on Wednesday afternoon. The Spitfires were able to bring a player in as Jack Payne re-joined from Ebbsfleet.

The Fleet, meanwhile, have set deadlines for star players Danny Kedwell and Myles Weston to agree new deals at the club. According to Kent Online, the attacking pair have been given until the end of the month to sign on the dotted line for the troubled National League side.

Newly promoted Torquay United bolstered their attacking line by bringing in Manny Duku from League Two side Chesterfield on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old striker spent time on loan at Barnet and Halifax Town in the fifth tier last season where he netted six times in 18 matches in total.