National League transfer news: Hartlepool target linked with York switch as Wrexham eye promotion-winning star

Hartlepool United and their National League rivals continue to be linked with a host of moves as the summer transfer window gathers momentum.

And while Pools have been quick to act in the market so far this summer, reports suggest that they miss-out on a long-term target.

Former Gateshead full-back Robbie Tinkler has long been linked with a move to the Super 6 Stadium - and the ex-Middlesbrough youngster is thought to be a man in demand this summer.

Craig Hignett is believed to remain keen on Tinkler, but one report suggests he may be set for a move to York City in the National League North, to reunite with former manager Steve Watson.

Meanwhile, former Pools striker Rhys Oates has been linked with a summer move.

Oates, who departed the club last summer, currently plies his trade for Morecambe in League Two - but has now been linked with a move to Carlisle United who are short of attacking options.

Elsewhere in the National League, Barrow are continuing to eye fresh additions. According to the North West Evening Mail, manager Ian Evatt is keen to secure two more signings before the players return to pre-season training next week.

Meanwhile, promotion hopefuls Wrexham have been linked with a move for Salford City’s Danny Lloyd. After sealing promotion to League Two, the Ammies are thought to be open to the option of allowing Lloyd to move on - which could open the door to a switch to the Racecourse Ground.