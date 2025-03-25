The National League transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

As the battles for promotion and relegation hot up, clubs have one last chance to strengthen their squads ahead of the run-in.

A number of teams have already made moves in the last few days as the clock ticks down towards the closure of the elongated window.

What deals have already been completed?

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick admits his side are looking to bring in a goalkeeper to replace Owen Foster ahead of Thursday's deadline. Picture by Frank Reid.

On Monday, Woking signed Wealdstone forward Sam Ashford for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old scored eight goals in 30 games for the Stones this term having signed from Northern Irish side Cliftonville, where he found the net eight times last season. Not the most prolific forward, Ashford is renowned for his selflessness, hard work and tenacity and signs for a Woking side who are just two points clear of relegation following a run of five games without a win. The Cards, who lost striker Charley Kendall to Southend in December, have not scored in either of their last two games. Woking's director of football Jody Brown told the club's website that Ashford, who spent time on loan in Surrey in 2021, was a "solid character" who could play anywhere across the front line.

"Nothing" in the pipeline for title-chasing York

Meanwhile, promotion-chasing York boss Adam Hinshelwood told BBC York that his side had "nothing" in the pipeline ahead of the transfer deadline, but also suggested that director of football Tony McMahon had a list of potential targets in the event that the Minstermen do look to bolster their ranks. Hinshelwood conceded that the title race was over after his side lost 2-1 to Braintree at the weekend, with York now focused on preparing for the play-offs.

All eyes on promotion hopefuls Gateshead

All eyes between now and Thursday are likely to be on Gateshead. The Heed, who have endured a difficult run of results since former Pools skipper Carl Magnay replaced popular boss Rob Elliot, who was sacked by League One strugglers Crawley last week, are rumoured to be on the cusp of announcing a number of new signings. A consortium, fronted by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe, are believed to be close to completing a takeover deal which is set to prompt a raft of new arrivals. Gateshead, who are sixth in the National League but have lost all of their last five matches, signed experienced striker Frank Nouble from Yeovil last week.

Speaking to Gateshead's club website Magnay, who made more than 100 appearances for Pools, said that he hoped "the squad will look very, very different" at the end of this week.

"We're clearly not good enough at the moment, the players who are out on the pitch have to accept that," he said.

"I'm not good enough, I've not been able to get results.

"Hopefully next week is going to be a really positive one in terms of what we've got available. The picture could be very different this time next week.

"The brutal truth is that we need more quality. As it's gone on, we've just got weaker and weaker and weaker. Next week we need to get more quality into the squad, that's the solution and the players just have to accept that."

What does the transfer deadline mean for Pools?

Given the current situation at Pools, it's unlikely the club will be too busy this week. Chairman Raj Singh's decision to resign as well as his commitment to stop funding club operations at the end of the season means it's unlikely Pools will be in a position to sign players until a takeover is completed.

One area Pools are looking to strengthen is in goal after Anthony Limbrick confirmed that Owen Foster had returned to parent club Hull following the expiration of his short term loan. Foster's absence meant that Pools were left without a senior goalkeeper on the bench, with teenager Harry Conyard promoted from the academy to take his place among the substitutes for the first time. Limbrick confirmed that Pools are looking to recruit a replacement this week.