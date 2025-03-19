Hartlepool United are nine points above the relegation zone ahead of the visit of Boston United at the weekend.placeholder image
Hartlepool United are nine points above the relegation zone ahead of the visit of Boston United at the weekend.

National League's final table as Hartlepool United look over their shoulders as Boston United, Wealdstone and Dagenham and Redbridge pull that little bit nearer

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
Pools are now nine points above the National League relegation zone after a decent night for the teams scrapping for survival.

Boston United, Wealdstone and Dagenham all won to pull a little bit nearer to struggling Pools.

Pools go in search of a crucial win at the weekend in what could be a crunch clash against Boston, who also have two games in hand on Hartlepool.

So who is going down? Here is how supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – predicts the final table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far at United and why it has gone wrong. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Pools news on our website daily.

100pts (+58)

1. Barnet

100pts (+58) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+35)

2. Forest Green Rovers

92pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+43)

3. York City

90pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+16)

4. FC Halifax Town

80pts (+16) Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

