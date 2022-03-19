Byrne arrived to meet David Ferguson’s cross at the back post with a powerful header to beat goalkeeper Joe Day and restore Pools’ advantage at Rodney Parade, a lead they would eventually hold onto.

The 29-year-old has had to remain patient to open his account in the blue and white of Hartlepool since his summer move from Halifax.

Byrne had notched at the wrong end this season in the 3-2 win over Harrogate Town but now, in his 45th appearance for the club and just under a year since the last time he found his name on the scoresheet, the Irishman celebrated St. Patrick's Day week in style with his first goal for the club, and a winning goal at that.

Neill Byrne scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Newport County. Picture by FRANK REID

“That’s my first proper goal, the lads have been onto me the last couple of weeks, Feaths especially, asking if there’s any chance of me scoring a goal,” joked Byrne.

“I need to start scoring some goals.

“I always like to set myself a target of maybe five or six goals a season, whether I hit that or not is another matter.

“But I can’t go a whole season without scoring so I was delighted to get the goal, I was buzzing with it.

Neill Byrne has been a regular for Hartlepool United this season since his summer move to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“It was a great ball by Fergie, two assists on the night as well for him so he’s been brilliant. I just came around the back post and for it to be the winner as well is even better.

“They’re a good team and they can cut you open at times. They play expansive football so we knew at times we needed to stay resolute, strong and in our structure and I thought we did that as a whole squad.

“Everyone worked tirelessly. So to come away with the win, especially with the run they’re on, it’s credit to ourselves, the staff and everyone.”

Byrne was not the only defender on the scoresheet at Rodney Parade after Jamie Sterry’s inspired goal drew Pool level on terms on the night.

And while Byrne admits Sterry may hold the bragging rights over who scored the better goal, the defender is just pleased to be off the mark.

“He’ll say his is a better finish, it’s probably a better turn and a better finish, but the lads were buzzing for us. I’m delighted for myself to get my first goal for Hartlepool.”

Byrne celebrated his goal in style with his teammates before sharing the moment with the travelling 156 Pools supporters at the full-time whistle.

And the former Gateshead man praised the efforts of supporters for making the long trip to South Wales on a Friday night.

“It’s very impressive. We did it yesterday and travelled in the morning and it’s a long day, especially when you think some of them are taking a half day and that’s before you mention petrol prices and diesel, it's an expensive trip for them,” said Byrne.

“But since I’ve come in, the fans have been unbelievable.

“They come in their numbers and I think 150 is brilliant travelling down on a Friday night.”

