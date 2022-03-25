Byrne was on the scoresheet in South Wales for the first time in blue and white as his header sealed all three points for Graeme Lee’s side.

And it was a result which helped get Pools back on track after a difficult 10 days following their exit from the EFL Trophy with a run of just one win in five games in all competitions after what had been a promising February.

But the Irishman believes there were still signs of encouragement from his side which came to fruition in the win over Newport.

Neill Byrne believes confidence is high after scoring his first goal for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID.

“We were playing good football and we were doing well. Results just weren’t falling for us,” Byrne told The Mail.

“It seems to be now we're showing that little bit of resilience and we’re getting goals from all around the pitch and there’s just that little bit of extra confidence in us.

“Once you get that monkey off your back and you get that first win it’s just rolling. We’ve got confidence.”

Byrne has been a mainstay in the Pools defence this season after joining in the summer from National League side Halifax.

Neill Byrne has enjoyed a positive first season at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And the 29-year-old believes he is enjoying some of the best football of his career at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“At times I feel like I've done alright,” said Byrne.

“It’s good when you’re walking out and the fans are saying you’re doing well or you’re reading the reports and you’re doing alright, that’s what you want.

“I feel like I've played some of my best football at Hartlepool, the style we play helps me and it has integrated me into the team well.”

But what of that style of play?

Byrne formed part of an unorthodox system at Rodney Parade as Lee matched his side up against the unique Newport approach with three central defenders.

The former Nottingham Forest trainee has been part of a back four and five since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium but admitted recently to The Mail he does not mind which system he is asked to perform in.

“I’ve had managers ask me before which one I prefer but I don’t really mind if I’m being honest,” said Byrne.

“Sometimes in a back three it allows you to step out and you’ve got a little bit more protection behind you, but then at times in a back four you’re more narrow on the pitch so it gives you more space to run into.

“Not sitting on the fence, I honestly don’t mind. It doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to me.”

But whichever system Pools appear to use under Lee one thing they seem to be is a little more stable in defence.

Since Lee’s arrival Pools have conceded 17 goals in 18 league games with seven clean sheets along the way as they prepare for another tough test at Northampton Town this weekend.

“The gaffer has come in and tried to keep it as simple as he can,” said Byrne.

“He’s slowly drip fed us some messages and I think you can see from the results and the performances since he’s come in we’ve done well.”

