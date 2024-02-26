New date confirmed for Hartlepool United's National League derby at Gateshead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools were originally due to face their Tyneside rivals in the National League on Saturday, March 9, until their hosts reached the quarter finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The derby match will now be played on Tuesday, March 26 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

While the switch from a Saturday afternoon to a midweek evening may reduce the number of Pools fans heading north, it is still currently possible to get back to Hartlepool by train after the game.

Nicky Featherstone in action for Hartlepool United in their pre-season friendly against Gateshead in 2020. Picture by FRANK REID.

The last Northern service to Hartlepool departs Newcastle Central Station at 22.48 and leaves Heworth Station, just over a mile away from the Gateshead International Stadium, at 22.55.

Ongoing industrial action, however, means that the timetable could be altered with a fortnight’s notice.

Hartlepool United have confirmed that tickets purchased for the original date can be carried over for the rearranged fixture or refunded in full by emailing [email protected].