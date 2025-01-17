New date confirmed for Hartlepool United's trip to National League promotion-chasers Barnet
Pools had been set to make the trip last weekend but it was one of a number of games that fell foul of the freezing weather.
The Bees are third in the National League but have only won two of their last eight games in all competitions.
Lennie Lawrence and his side are preparing to cover lots of miles over the next few weeks, with Pools due to travel to Wealdstone, Braintree, Sutton and Barnet in their next five matches.
All tickets that were purchased for the original fixture remain valid, while those that wish to claim a refund can do so by visiting Barnet's club website up to 24 hours before the rescheduled game takes place.
