New date for Hartlepool United's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth confirmed following postponement

By Robbie Stelling
Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
Hartlepool United's FA Trophy third round clash against Tamworth has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 10 with a 7:45pm kick-off.

The game was originally meant to be held on Saturday, December 7 but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions during Storm Darragh.

The club have advised that all tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for Tuesday night's game.

Fans who can't make the rearranged fixture are asked to email [email protected] to claim a refund.

