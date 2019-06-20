New Hartlepool striker lays down his ambitions
Striker Gime Toure was quick to lay down his ambitions at the Suprer 6 Stadium after becoming Hartlepool United’s fifth summer signing.
The 6ft 2in frontman joined United on Thursday afternoon as boss Craig Hignett secured a signing in one of the key areas he was looking to strengthen in his squad.
Toure’s previous National League experience includes stints and Macclesfield Town during their promotion winning season in 2017-18 as well as AFC Fylde and most recently Sutton United last term.
The Frenchman netted seven times in the league in 2018-19 and will look to provide Pools with some added presence and physicality in the final third.
Upon signing for his new club, the 25-year-old said: “I’m very excited to be here and I will do my best for this team.
“I heard Hartlepool wanted to sign me after speaking with the manager and then after seeing the club, I want to be here.
“I started playing football in Brest (France), then I left and my first season I came here in England was hard. I trialed at Wrexham then I signed for Macclesfield. I’m very good with my feet, I’m quick and strong as well.”
Toure also revealed the factors that made him want to make the move up north to Pools.
“When I spoke with the manager and I saw everything, the set-up the training ground, I love everything here which I why I signed,” he told the club’s website.
“I’m ambitious and I want to do my best and play at a high level and I hope I can help the team get promoted.”