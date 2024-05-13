New Hartlepool United assistant manager Carl Dickinson relishing the challenge after reuniting with former boss Darren Sarll
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 37-year-old reunites with Darren Sarll, having played under him at Yeovil, with the aim of closing the gap between Pools and the play-offs, which stood at five places and 11 points at the end of last term.
And the former Stoke, Watford and Port Vale defender is relishing the new challenge up in the North East.
"Initial conversations have started, and I know the gaffer has got people and players he wants to look at," he said.
"The hard work starts now.
"There's a lot of work to be done, but it's stuff that will be going on behind the scenes.
"We've got to make sure that, come that first day of pre-season, we've got that nucleus of the group together.
"There's a lot of hard work to be done, especially in pre-season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.