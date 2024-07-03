New Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell insists he isn't feeling any extra pressure despite arriving at Pools off the back of winning promotion to League One
The 29-year-old, who made 48 appearances for the West Sussex outfit last term, starting in the play-off final, was offered a new deal to keep him at the Broadfield Stadium but instead opted to drop down two divisions to sign for Pools.
Campbell, who made two appearances on loan at Victoria Park in 2014 back when he was still a teenager, represents a real coup for the club, who are rumoured to have beaten a number of Football League sides to his signature.
His arrival appeared to coincide with a shift in the mood of some Pools fans, with Campbell's signing seeming to have brought a level of optimism back to the North East.
The versatile forward, who made his Premier League debut for Newcastle when he was just 18, has produced some of his best football close to home, enjoying a prolific spell with local rivals Darlington and helping Gateshead to the National League North title.
But despite the considerable level of expectation surrounding the new recruit, Campbell insists he is relishing the prospect of being one of the main men in Darren Sarll's side.
"Pressure, probably not, no, but I do feel there's a sense of expectation that I'll perform at a high level," he said.
"Regardless of marquee signing or not, I always put pressure on myself.
"When I'm on the pitch, I need to create goals, I need to score goals.
"I need to help the team defensively as well, which I think is quite important, especially the way the manager wants to play, we're going to defend from the front.
"Using the experience that I've got, I'll try and lead that press as much as I can and make sure we aren't taking that step backwards and we're relentless in what we're doing.
"I do feel a certain sense of expectation, but I love that."
