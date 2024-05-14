Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has promised to wear his heart on his sleeve on the touchline.

Sarll is renowned for his committed, passionate and emotional touchline manner, which some supporters might remember from when he last visited the Suit Direct Stadium while in charge of Woking.

Of course, there is no right or wrong way for managers to conduct themselves in the dugout, even if fourth officials might beg to differ; Dave Challinor, the most successful manager in the club's recent history, was often fairly reserved while pitchside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even so, Poolies often respond well to a blood and thunder approach and so should get behind Sarll's all-action approach to management.

Sarll has never been shy of showing his emotions in the dugout.

And the new boss admitted that he is an emotional manager, particularly during the 90 minutes on matchday.

"I'll say no, but everyone else will tell you something different," he said.

"My beliefs on matchday are very different to my beliefs on Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that the players and I have one day a week to be at our very, very best.

"Everything that leads up to a matchday is in preparation to be at your best, and my job is to prepare but also provide solutions on Saturday, because it never looks on a Saturday like it looks on the training pitch.

"My duty to that dressing room is to try and give them as many wins as possible, my duty to the fans is to give them as many good experiences as they can possibly have, that they can remember for a long time after Darren Sarll.