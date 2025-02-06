New Hartlepool United defender Jack Robinson believes Pools can still finish in the play-offs this season.

The 23-year-old signed for the club on Wednesday after leaving League Two's bottom side Carlisle. Having come through the ranks at his hometown team Middlesbrough, making one Championship appearance at the Riverside, Robinson gained senior experience following a successful loan spell at Yeovil. The versatile defender signed for Carlisle in 2023 and did enough during an initial loan stint to secure a permanent contract. He went on to make 41 appearances at Brunton Park and was part of the side that won a remarkable promotion to League One. However, he fell out of favour under new boss Mike Williamson following relegation and had been reduced to just six appearances, the last of which came on November 12, this season.

Pools have been on the lookout for a left-back following the departure of former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man Matthew Bondswell, who managed just two appearances during an underwhelming three-month spell. David Ferguson, who has started 28 of his side's 29 National League games so far this season, has been the club's only recognised left-back for large parts of the campaign. Although he struggled under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll and was made something of a scapegoat by sections of the fanbase, Ferguson has been much-improved in recent months, albeit he scored an awkward-looking own goal against Woking last month.

However, Ferguson is one of eight Pools players aged 30 or over and there are signs that the club are beginning to look to the future with their recruitment following the arrivals of Robinson, 23, Sam Folarin, 24 and Jamie Miley, 21. For now, Middlesbrough-born Robinson arrives to provide some much-needed cover and competition at full-back as Pools look to re-energise their play-off push.

Pools are just three points outside the National League play-off places, albeit they face stiff competition from a number of sides with at least one game in hand while Altrincham, who visit the Prestige Group Stadium later this month, have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four. However, Robinson believes the top seven is still well within their reach and is determined to help his new side get there this season.

"I think promotion has to be the aim," he said.

"We're only three points off the play-offs. That's definitely my aim and I'm sure all the lads feel the same. If you're not wanting to try and achieve promotion then I don't think there's any point being here really. We're going to give it all we can."