New Hartlepool United defender Jack Robinson has been discussing the influence of first team coach Gavin Skelton in convincing him to sign for Pools.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium on a deal until the end of the season after leaving League Two's bottom club Carlisle United. Having come through the ranks at Middlesbrough, making one Championship appearance while at the Riverside while also spending time on loan at Yeovil, Robinson signed for Carlisle in January 2023. After impressing during an initial loan, the versatile defender did enough to earn a permanent deal at Brunton Park.

Robinson went on to make 41 appearances for the Cumbrians and was part of the side that won a remarkable promotion to League One under Paul Simpson. However, Robinson has since fallen out of favour following relegation back to League Two, with injuries and a failure to catch new manager Mike Williamson's attention reducing him to just six League Two appearances this term.

Pools have been on the lookout for a left-back following the departure of former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man Matthew Bondswell, who managed just two appearances during an underwhelming three-month spell. David Ferguson, who has started 28 of his side's 29 National League games so far this season, has been the club's only recognised left-back for large parts of the campaign. Although he struggled under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll and was made something of a scapegoat by sections of the fanbase, Ferguson has been much-improved in recent months, albeit he scored an awkward-looking own goal against Woking last month.

However, Ferguson is one of eight Pools players aged 30 or over and there are signs that the club are beginning to look to the future with their recruitment following the arrivals of Robinson, 23, Sam Folarin, 24 and Jamie Miley, 21. For now, Middlesbrough-born Robinson arrives to provide some much-needed cover and competition at full-back as Pools look to re-energise their play-off push.

While Robinson knows both fellow new recruit Sam Folarin and well-established defender Dan Dodds from their time at Middlesbrough, he also has a good relationship with first team coach Gavin Skelton. Prior to arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium, the 43-year-old enjoyed a long and generally successful spell as assistant manager at Carlisle, his hometown club, and Robinson revealed he spoke to Skelton before putting pen to paper on a deal at Pools.

"I wouldn't say that I needed much convincing," he said.

"It's a great club, a big club with a good fanbase and a desire to return to the Football League. For me, I just want to play games and get back to enjoying my football again. The club, overall, made it an easy decision to sign.

"Knowing Gav, having worked with him before, we have a great relationship and he's a really good coach. I spoke to him and I'm looking forward to working with him again."