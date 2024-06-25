Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell, who became Darren Sarll's fourth summer signing on Monday, feels the new manager's style of play made the move a “perfect” fit.

Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, is renowned for playing an energetic, intense brand of football that is built on a relentless press all over the pitch.

By contrast, Pools often looked to be lacking in dynamism last season and were often criticised for being too passive.

That makes this summer particularly important, with Sarll no doubt well aware of the need to bring in players who suit his own unique style.

The new Pools frontman is relishing the prospect of testing himself in manager Darren Sarll's unique, relentless and demanding set-up.

One of the new manager's primary demands is that his side press from the front and, in new recruits Campbell and Luke Charman, he has signed two forward players who arrive with reputations as being tireless, industrious and energetic.

Of course, Campbell will be hoping he can add much more than just hard work to Sarll's side - he made his Europa League debut for Newcastle aged only 17, fired Gateshead to the National League North title and made 48 appearances last season as Crawley clinched an unlikely promotion to League One.

And the experienced frontman is confident that Sarll's relentless style should suit how he likes to play football.

"There was an interest on my part in coming to the club," he told the official Hartlepool United website.

"The manager jumped at the chance to have a conversation and then I think, from there, we realised it was quite a good fit for both of us.

"The way that he wants to play, and the high press, energetic style that he's got, is perfect for me.