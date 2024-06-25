New Hartlepool United forward Adam Campbell thinks manager Darren Sarll's style is "perfect" for him
Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, is renowned for playing an energetic, intense brand of football that is built on a relentless press all over the pitch.
By contrast, Pools often looked to be lacking in dynamism last season and were often criticised for being too passive.
That makes this summer particularly important, with Sarll no doubt well aware of the need to bring in players who suit his own unique style.
One of the new manager's primary demands is that his side press from the front and, in new recruits Campbell and Luke Charman, he has signed two forward players who arrive with reputations as being tireless, industrious and energetic.
Of course, Campbell will be hoping he can add much more than just hard work to Sarll's side - he made his Europa League debut for Newcastle aged only 17, fired Gateshead to the National League North title and made 48 appearances last season as Crawley clinched an unlikely promotion to League One.
And the experienced frontman is confident that Sarll's relentless style should suit how he likes to play football.
"There was an interest on my part in coming to the club," he told the official Hartlepool United website.
"The manager jumped at the chance to have a conversation and then I think, from there, we realised it was quite a good fit for both of us.
"The way that he wants to play, and the high press, energetic style that he's got, is perfect for me.
"It's a club that's got ambition to get back into the Football League and that's something I'm excited to be a part of."
