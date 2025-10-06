The 20-year-old produced a man of the match performance on his Pools debut at the weekend despite only meeting his new teammates on Friday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

New Hartlepool United goalkeeper George Evans has been discussing his move to Pools as well as his impressive debut performance against rivals York at the weekend.

The 20-year-old was unfortunate to be on the losing side as Pools slipped to their fourth defeat in seven games despite an improved showing against the well-resourced Minstermen. Evans could hardly have done more on his Pools debut, producing a string of fine saves to deny the likes of Joe Grey, who was back at Victoria Park for the first time since his summer departure, Alex Newby and Greg Olley, making his first start in almost 14 months following a broken leg sustained at the beginning of last season. Other than the result, it was the perfect debut for Evans, who arrived on loan from Millwall in the week following an injury to the impressive Harvey Cartwright.

Many Pools fans must have been fearing the worst after it was confirmed that Cartwright, who kept a remarkable seven clean sheets in 13 appearances and had been by some distance his side's outstanding performer in the opening weeks of the campaign, was set to return to parent club Hull after a thigh injury ruled him out for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old wasted little time in endearing himself to Pools fans, keeping four clean sheets in his first four games and impressing with his confidence and command of his area. However, both Pools and the young goalkeeper were dealt a blow on Wednesday when he was forced off 38 minutes into a dispiriting defeat at Carlisle; concerningly, a similar thigh problem cut short a loan spell at Peterborough during the 2022/23 campaign. With Adam Smith deputising for the remainder of the game in Cumbria, many Pools fans had expected the experienced goalkeeper to don the gloves for the visit of York on Saturday, although given his well-documented struggles at the end of last season there were fears about what that might mean over the coming weeks. Instead, Pools moved quickly to secure the loan signing of Evans, who trained with his new teammates on Friday before being thrown straight into the side at the weekend. Despite having next to no senior experience other than a handful of appearances for Millwall as well as a single National League outing for Sutton last term, Evans overcame a somewhat nervous start to produce a man of the match display, keeping his side in the game with a string of superb saves in the first half and commanding his area well after the break. Although it remains a significant blow to have lost the outstanding Cartwright, Pools supporters will be hoping they've unearthed another gem of a young goalkeeper following the new man's fine start to life at Victoria Park.

"It was a busy 48 hours," Evans told The Red Radio.

"I found out on Thursday morning that something might happen, so I packed my bags just in case because you never know. I had a five hour drive up and then I got into the hotel at about nine o'clock at night.

"The chance to play games is really important for me with the age that I am. I missed out in the window, so this was a perfect opportunity to come to a really big club. Everyone's been brilliant, I met everyone on Friday and we had a light session. All the lads have been really top, I know a couple of them already like Bez (Besart Topallaj) and some of the lads are from down south.

"Coming here, I know I need to be vocal on the pitch - as my voice is already gone, I think I was today (Saturday). The lads in front of me were good today, we've just come away unlucky. First half, I was quite busy and performed well but then in the second half I thought we defended well and probably deserved to get one or two ourselves. On another day, we'd have come away with a point, maybe even three."

Evans and his new teammates are now set to turn their attention to Saturday's trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round. Pools have failed to make the first round proper of England's most famous cup competition for the last two years in a row; indeed, the last two seasons are the only times in the club's entire history that they've failed to advance past the fourth qualifying round stage. With Pools in the midst of a miserable run of just one win in their last 10 games, Evans is well aware his new team can ill-afford an embarrassing slip up against Trinity side who have made a fine start to their season and will come into the game full of confidence.

Evans said: "As a team and a club, every game is important, no matter what level they are. We know that if we don't turn up on Saturday, then things could go against us. We've got to be switched on in the week, rectify losing to York and hopefully go and get a win on Saturday."