New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is determined to win over Pools fans ahead of the National League season.

The 55-year-old, who replaced likeable Australian Anthony Limbrick last month, is determined to lead Pools back to the Football League after taking charge.

If he is to steer Pools to promotion, then Grayson will have to do things the hard way. Pools lost ground in the transfer market in the wake of a turbulent few months off the pitch but do now appear to be making progress, welcoming five new signings in recent weeks, three of whom featured in Tuesday night's pre-season opener against Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool.

One of Grayson's biggest challenges will be to win over a fanbase who are divided over the direction the club is taking. The last few months have been traumatic for all sorts of reasons - a takeover deal collapsed when it looked to be nearing a conclusion, while controversial owner Raj Singh made a surprise return to his former role as chairman following a vote among season ticket holders - and tensions remain high. While some fans are eager to get behind the new regime, others are more sceptical about what next season might have in store.

New Pools boss Simon Grayson is determined to get fans back on side after taking charge at Victoria Park. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Grayson, who already has four promotions in English football to his name and won the Nepalese Super League title in April, appears to understand the importance of the link between Pools fans, the football club and the town as a whole. If Pools can start the new season well, then dwindling attendances might begin to climb once again while the atmosphere, capable of being among the most formidable in the land, could well return to its hostile best.

"Look, I know there's some unrest within the town and the football club," Grayson said.

"I've never shied away from a challenge and I want to get the fans on side - I will do whatever I can do, and that starts with winning football matches.

"Some people won't change their opinion on certain issues, which I'm not going to go into - that's fine, everybody's entitled to that.

"What I can do is try and sway those that are a little bit 50-50, who are weighing up what they might want to do and what they might not want to do. What I can do is bring good players here that shows that the club is heading in the right direction and bring some positivity back to the place. By winning matches, hopefully, we can get people back.

"I know that this club can get three, three-and-a-half thousand fans on a regular basis, no problem. I know that winning football matches will take us to five or six, and even beyond.

"This club has been a league club for a long time. It's got no divine right to go back into the Football League - a lot of hard work will, hopefully, achieve that.

"If we can put a team together that is wholehearted and plays for the shirt, then this tight community will get behind us."