The midfielder spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium from Burton Albion and impressed during his time albeit a time which was hampered by injury.

Morris, 25, made the switch back to his hometown club in search of further first team opportunities under former manager Graeme Lee who he had forged a good relationship with.

And Morris stood out from his debut against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fourth round until the end of the season including a fine display in the defeat at Rochdale on Easter Monday when he scored his only goal for Pools.

Bryn Morris spent the second half of the season on-loan at Hartlepool United from Burton Albion. Picture by FRANK REID

But when signing the deal for Morris in January, a clause was inserted whereby Pools had first refusal on the midfielder to return to the Suit Direct Stadium with a two-year contract in place should they take up the option.

Morris picked up an injury in the home draw with Sutton United which continued to trouble him for the remainder of the season with those fitness issues perhaps the main stumbling block in the club taking up the option of extending his stay as of yet.

Speaking ahead of the end of his loan spell, Morris suggested that he would like to return to the Suit Direct Stadium next season.

“For me it is bittersweet when the end of the season comes. Hopefully I can enjoy a break and then get right back into it,” Morris was quoted by the club as saying.

“I am really looking forward to next season where that may be. Hopefully that is at Hartlepool.”

Morris added: “It is a comfort thing, isn’t it? Like in your spare time, if I was down the other end of the country you cannot just pop round to see your family or your mates or anything like that.