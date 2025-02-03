New Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley is confident he can adapt to the physical demands of the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new man made an impressive start to his Pools career, scoring a 96th minute equaliser on his debut to salvage a point at Braintree on Saturday.

Miley, who became the club's third January signing last week, penned a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium having spent the best part of a decade at Newcastle. The name Miley is fast becoming a famous one in the footballing world, with Jamie's brother Lewis establishing himself in Newcastle's first team while Mason, the youngest of the siblings, signed a scholarship deal at St James' Park in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie, who is one of six central-midfielders currently on the books at Pools, arrives in search of regular football having struggled to break into the team during a loan at League Two strugglers Newport County earlier in the season. A hernia injury as well as considerable competition for places reduced the 21-year-old to just eight appearances, including three starts in League Two.

Miley made an impressive start to life at Pools, scoring a 96th minute equaliser on his debut against Braintree. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Pools are hoping Miley will add something different to their midfield. With the notable exception of Nicky Featherstone, who made his 445th appearance on Saturday, the Pools engine room is made up of players who are more renowned for their destructive qualities than their technical or creative talent. Perhaps unsurprisingly given his footballing education at Newcastle, the diminutive Miley prides himself on his ability in possession and showed a number of promising signs after coming on as a second half substitute at the weekend. Although not renowned as a goalscorer, Miley produced a clinical finish in the sixth and final minute of added time on Saturday to salvage a point for his new side.

It was an excellent start for the young midfielder but the National League can be a relentless, at times even brutal, competition where strength and fortitude are at least as important as skill, especially at this time of the season when pitches start to cut up and make things even more difficult. With just nine senior games under his belt, Miley will have to adapt to the physical demands of the division but the new arrival is confident he has what it takes.

"The physicality side of things is massive," he said.

"You don't get much time on the ball so picking up the second balls is vital to get the team going. There are times when the ball will just fly over your head, so it's important you can anticipate where to be to pick up as many second balls as possible. Whether it's screening the centre-halves, winning flick-ons or even just getting your body in the way and winning a foul, that's all so important. I want to help get the team on the ball, that's a massive part of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then it's about getting it down and playing and I want to show I have the quality to be able to do that. I think I can do it quite well. I'm not the biggest but when I was down at Newport I didn't feel out of place, I can handle myself."