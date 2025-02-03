New Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley is confident Pools can still finish in the National League play-off places despite a disappointing run of results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley, who signed for the club on a permanent deal from Newcastle last week, made the perfect start to his Pools career when he scored a 96th minute equaliser on his debut during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Braintree. While the new man's strike prevented Pools from falling to a second successive defeat, it was not a point that did much for their play-off hopes. Manager Lennie Lawrence said he was left scratching his head after Pools squandered a host of chances, hitting the woodwork three times and going close through the likes of Adam Campbell, Mani Dieseruvwe, Reyes Cleary and skipper Luke Waterfall.

Although Pools, who also had Luke Charman's goal ruled out for offside, closed the gap between themselves and the play-off places to three points, there is a sense that time is starting to run out for Lennie Lawrence's side. When Pools beat in-form Oldham, who arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in eight matches, on New Year's Day, supporters were hoping their team would use the result as a launchpad from which to mount their assault on the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, promise has started to transform into problems for Pools, who have failed to win any of their four matches since that victory over the Latics. After their scheduled trip to Barnet was postponed, Pools went 18 days without a game, during which time a video showing a training ground bust-up leaked online. That proved less than ideal preparation for the long trip to Wealdstone, when Pools were denied by Enzio Boldewijn's late strike, while Lawrence's side were unable to make the most of their man advantage in a disappointing draw with Woking. Pools were outplayed by leaders Barnet last week and had hoped to use Saturday's game to put a challenging few weeks behind them.

Miley rescued a point for his new side with a debut goal against Braintree on Saturday and the midfielder is confident Pools can still finish in the play-offs despite a disappointing run of recent results. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Despite creating a whole host of chances, the Pools performance in Essex failed to convince fans. Pools, who reverted back to the 4-4-2 formation that served them so well against Oldham, looked lightweight in midfield and vulnerable from the flanks, while an increasingly frustrated Mani Dieseruvwe is now without a goal in his last six games.

While a three point gap with 17 matches to go is by no means insurmountable, almost all of their play-off rivals have at least one game in hand on Pools while Altrincham, Halifax and Oldham have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have five.

It looks set to be an uphill battle for Pools, although all hope is not lost. After a difficult trip to Sutton, another of their play-off rivals, on Saturday, Pools have three home games in seven days. Lawrence's side, who are unbeaten at home in the league since the veteran boss took charge, welcome Tamworth and Maidenhead, who are both in the bottom half, as well as promotion-chasing Altrincham to the Prestige Group Stadium. If Pools can pick up seven - or, even better, nine - points from those three games, then they'll have played themselves right back into contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Miley, who made eight appearances for League Two strugglers Newport County in the first half of the season, is confident his new side have what it takes to compete for the play-offs.

"Definitely, that's still the main aim," he said.

"We're only three points off getting into the play-offs, we still believe we can do it.

"We're disappointed not to have won today (against Braintree) and we should have picked up the three points, even though it was a tough game away from home. We haven't been beaten, and we haven't lost many games lately.

"We've got another away game next week and we'll be looking to get a result there, then we've got three massive home games where we'll be looking to pick up maximum points. The next few games are so important."