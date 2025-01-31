Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley has hailed the influence of veteran Nicky Featherstone.

The 21-year-old signed for Pools on Friday, penning a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium after spending the best part of a decade at Newcastle.

Miley arrives with plenty of promise, lots of admirers and a reputation as a talented, technical midfielder. However, his time at Pools promises to be the acid test as he looks to make the step up to senior football. Miley, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two strugglers Newport, has only made eight senior appearances and manager Lennie Lawrence has warned that it will take time for him to get up to speed with the rigorous demands of the relentless National League.

In veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, Miley will have the perfect person to learn from. Although the pair might be at opposite ends of their careers - indeed, Miley was only two when Featherstone made his debut for Hull in December 2006 - they're both renowned as cultured players who like to get the ball down and pass, keeping their side ticking over and in possession. While Miley could be in line to make his Pools debut this weekend against relegation-threatened Braintree, Featherstone is set to play his 445th game, taking him to third on the list of the club's highest all-time appearance-makers. There are certainly similarities between Miley and Featherstone, who holds a player-coach role and has featured 26 times in the league this term, and the pair could well establish a partnership in the engine room.

Featherstone is set to make a milestone 445th appearance for Pools against relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

And Miley, who trained with the club last week, hailed Featherstone's influence as he settles into life at Pools.

"He's been giving me loads of little tips in training," he said.

"He's obviously part of the coaching staff, so he's been able to help me in terms of what the management team want and that's really good going forward.

"I think it's always really good to have someone with that experience to help. Yes, I might have a good technical grounding from being at Newcastle but there are so many other parts and aspects of my game that I want to improve and Nicky's the ideal person to learn from. You're always learning, and having someone like him is vitally important."