New Hartlepool United striker reveals it was an 'easy decision' to join Pools amid other League Two interest

Pools this week signed the striker from Southport for an undisclosed fee.

Other League Two clubs were keen on the former National League North striker but he opted for Pools.

Carver could make his debut this weekend at Bristol Rovers.

Marcus Carver joined Hartlepool United from Southport. (MI News & Sport Ltd)

Carver said: “I am delighted to finally get this deal over the line. I am hungry to succeed here and this is a great opportunity for myself.

“I have been linked with other Football League clubs over the last few weeks but as soon as I knew Hartlepool were interested, it was a easy decision for me.

"It is a great club with huge potential and you can see from last week’s results and the atmosphere at The Suit Direct, this is a great club to be involved with.”

Pools boss Graeme Lee added: “He has the attitude, character and work ethic we are looking for.

"He has already scored 17 goals this season and hopefully more to come in blue and white.

“I want to thank Southport and Liam Watson for the support they have shown us during our bid to bring Marcus to the club.”

Carver, 28, has been with Southport since the summer of 2020 and has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances in the National League North this season, the joint third most in the division.

Blackburn born Carver has spent the majority of his career in non-league following his decision to leave Accrington Stanley in 2016.

Carver came through the ranks with Stanley and scored his first professional goal at the Riverside in a League Cup win over Middlesbrough back in 2013.

Carver made 45 appearances at the Wham Stadium, scoring four goals in all competitions, before joining National League North side Chorley in 2016.

He scored 47 goals in four seasons for the Magpies including 17 in their promotion winning campaign before making the switch to Southport where he has continued to establish himself as one of non-league football’s top goal scorers.

Carver, who has spent time on-loan at Halifax and Barrow in his career, was an unused substitute in Southport’s last outing against Farsley Celtic and now looks to bolster the attacking ranks at the Suit Direct Stadium.

