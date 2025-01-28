Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United winger Sam Folarin has expressed his determination to help Pools win promotion from the National League.

The 24-year-old, who signed for an undisclosed fee on Friday, arrives with plenty of Football League experience having scored 15 goals in 87 games for Harrogate. One of those goals came against Pools on New Year's Day in 2023, when he demonstrated his explosive pace in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Pools were looking a little light in wide areas following injuries to Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini but moved to replenish their ranks last week, welcoming Folarin, who was renowned as being one of the fastest players in the Football League, and West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary.

Both men made their debuts from the bench during Saturday's draw with Woking, with Cleary winning the free-kick that led to Luke Charman's equaliser and clipping the crossbar with an effort from the edge of the box while Folarin combined well with marauding defender Dan Dodds, who he knows from when the pair were at Middlesbrough. Folarin had not even had the chance to train with his new teammates ahead of his debut, but big things are expected of the winger as he gets his fast feet under the table at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Folarin, who scored 15 goals in 87 games for Harrogate, admits he's signed for Pools in search of more regular football and in a bid to help the team challenge for promotion. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

The fact that Pools, who are four points outside the National League play-off places, were willing to pay a fee for Folarin seemed like something of a statement of intent and suggested the club are eager to push for a place in the top seven this term. And Folarin, who admitted a desire to play more regular football was one of the things that lured him back to the North East, is determined to help Pools win promotion back to the Football League.

"Hartlepool's a really big club," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I'm very familiar with the north and I really like it up here, it's way better than London. Of course there was the management and Joe Monks as well, I really brought into what they said. It really made me want to come.

"Knowing that I'm 24, I need to play as many games as I can. Here, I feel I can get more game time and I can help the team. We're not too far from the play-offs, so I'm hoping to add my qualities and try and get promoted."