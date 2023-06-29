Hartlepool United have seen their odds for winning this season’s National League title drift.

United return to the National League with SkyBet rating them as 11/1 shots to take the title, having been 8/1 just three weeks ago.

The bookies have installed Chesterfield as 5/2 favourites following the signing of League One duo Tom Naylor and Will Grigg.

Here are the full predictions for where every National League side are being tipped to finish. (League position based on odds to win the league)

1 . Chesterfield Was 9/2, now 5/2 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Oldham Athletic Was 12/1, now 9'1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Hartlepool United Was 8/1, now 11/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Rochdale Was 7/1, now 11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales