New predicted finishing position for Hartlepool United as SkyBet update National League winners odds, plus where Barnet, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic and Southend United are predicted to finish - picture gallery

Hartlepool United have seen their odds for winning this season’s National League title drift.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

United return to the National League with SkyBet rating them as 11/1 shots to take the title, having been 8/1 just three weeks ago.

The bookies have installed Chesterfield as 5/2 favourites following the signing of League One duo Tom Naylor and Will Grigg.

Here are the full predictions for where every National League side are being tipped to finish. (League position based on odds to win the league)

Let us know what you think of Pools’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

Was 9/2, now 5/2

1. Chesterfield

Was 9/2, now 5/2 Photo: Tina Jenner

Was 12/1, now 9'1

2. Oldham Athletic

Was 12/1, now 9'1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Was 8/1, now 11/1

3. Hartlepool United

Was 8/1, now 11/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Was 7/1, now 11/1

4. Rochdale

Was 7/1, now 11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

