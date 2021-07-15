New signing Reagan Ogle on leaving Accrington Stanley and his ambitions at Hartlepool United
The versatility of new defender Reagan Ogle was a key factor behind Hartlepool United targeting him this summer – and he can’t wait to make an impact at The Vic.
The 22-year-old former Accrington Stanley full-back – who can play across the back four – spent time on loan in the National League at Altrincham last season.
Ogle has also spent time in the National League North with Southport and AFC Fylde while also making eight senior appearances for Accrington after joining the club as a scholar in 2015.
The Australian is Pools’ first new arrival of the summer as Dave Challinor prepares his squad for the upcoming League Two season on August 7.
Reflecting on the move, Ogle said: “It was a long time in the making, in terms of it took a while to get over the line but I’m happy that it’s finally here and done.
“Originally from Australia. I moved here when I was about 11 for football. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far so hopefully that continues.
“As a player, I’m an out and out full-back that likes to get forward. Loves a tackle and that so I’m very strong in terms of that.
“I’ve dabbled in all the positions of a back four which has probably worked out quite well for me because I know what to expect if I get moved around."
Was he sad to be leaving Accrington?
He added: “It’s bittersweet but to be honest when Hartlepool come in, they showed a lot of interest.
"I just couldn’t turn them down.
"I think it’s the right move for me. It was time for me to leave and to move on to hopefully bigger and better things.
“It was Joe [Parkinson] that approached me first and I think we spoke quite early at the end of the season and from the get-go, he was very complimentary on my game and made me feel welcome from the start.”
Ogle played against Pools last season, during his loan spell at Altrincham, in a 1-1 draw at the J Davidson Stadium back in March.
He added: “It was a very tough game for us. I won’t say it was one of my better games but it was one team where I stepped back and went ‘this is a footballing side’ and one that I’d love to play for.
“The style of football, it’s a style of football I like. Getting the ball down, get it passing around and when they came in, I didn’t bat an eyelid and thought it was the best thing for me.”
And he’s looking forward to playing in front of a packed Victoria Park.
He added: “It’s going to be unreal. The lads have told me that it gets rocking at home games so first game of the season I just can’t wait for it,” he told the club website.
Hartlepool United return to action this weekend.
Pools will open their pre-season friendly programme at Runcorn Linnets this Saturday, July 17 (3pm kick-off).