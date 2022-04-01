Molyneux was carried off in the midweek draw with Mansfield Town after scoring the goal which dragged Pools level in the game.

Molyneux could be seen in some discomfort on the touchline after a clash with James Perch left the 24-year-old clutching at his lower leg.

Pools boss Lee suggested afterwards however the injury was not as serious as originally thought and that there was no break to the leg.

Luke Molyneux will miss Hartlepool United's clash with Salford City. Picture by Martin Swinney

But Lee has revealed the injury is significant enough to keep Molyneux out of contention this weekend.

“He’s got a whack and it’s a bit swollen,” said Lee.

“I’ve said he’s milking it a bit now and I think he milked the applause around the outside but thankfully, it’s not as bad as first feared.

“It was a hell of a whack and it is swollen and bruised and there's a cut there. But hopefully it will settle quickly and we’ll get him back in training at some point.

Graeme Lee will assess midfielder Bryn Morris ahead of Salford City visit. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“The physio has assessed it but we’re not sure yet. Definitely not this weekend, but going forward we’ll see.”

Molyneux’s absence could mean a return to the starting line-up for Newcastle United loanee Joe White who came off the bench in midweek.

White himself has been dealing with an injury having suffered a knock on the ankle in the defeat to Bradford City.

The Magpies midfielder has also struggled with illness, which has plagued a number of players within the squad, but could be in line for a return from the off against Salford.

Joe White could replace Luke Molyneux after the Newcastle United loanee came off the bench against Mansfield Town. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Joe’s ankle ballooned up and then he got an illness on the back of that but he’s fine,” said Lee.

“You look at different ways we can try and go about it and different formations but Joe White coming into the picture [gives us an option].

“When he’s played he’s played more on the left, he’s not played on the right where he can cut in onto his left so it could be the easiest choice if he comes in.”

And Lee will also make a late call on midfielder Morris who returned to action in last week’s defeat to Northampton Town, and striker Marcus Carver who has returned to training following an illness.

Morris had been missing for over a month with an ankle injury and completed just over a hour on his return before managing the majority of Tuesday’s draw with Mansfield.

“The likes of Bryn is managing his knock. It’s bone bruising so it’s uncomfortable more than anything,” explained Lee.

“It’s not one where you can just run it off. It’s constantly there. So I’m going to have a chat with Bryn today regarding that to see what the best solution is with him.

“Carvs is back in training now. He had similar symptoms to Ben Killip with hot and cold sweats in bed for a few days.

“But he trained yesterday, he done his spinning class with the lads and got a good sweat on, so he’ll be back in contention tomorrow.”

