Newcastle United midfielder makes Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff makes his Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 2:15 pm
Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff makes Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Longstaff was a deadline day arrival for the U’s on loan from the Magpies and he goes straight into head coach Wayne Brown’s starting XI.

Longstaff spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town where he scored six goals in 18 appearances in total.

Brown also hands a debut to fellow new recruit Kwesi Appiah who joined on loan from Crawley Town.

