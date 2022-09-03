Newcastle United midfielder makes Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff makes Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Longstaff was a deadline day arrival for the U’s on loan from the Magpies and he goes straight into head coach Wayne Brown’s starting XI.

Longstaff spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town where he scored six goals in 18 appearances in total.