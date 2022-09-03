Newcastle United midfielder makes Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United
Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff makes his Colchester United debut against Hartlepool United.
By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 2:15 pm
Updated
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 2:15 pm
Longstaff was a deadline day arrival for the U’s on loan from the Magpies and he goes straight into head coach Wayne Brown’s starting XI.
Longstaff spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town where he scored six goals in 18 appearances in total.
Brown also hands a debut to fellow new recruit Kwesi Appiah who joined on loan from Crawley Town.