Hartlepool United set to miss out on Newcastle United midfielder after loan move 'agreed'

Joe White of Newcastle United U21 on the ball during the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is set to join League One side Exeter City on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Sportsmail. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool United in League Two, making 16 appearances in all competitions as the side finished 17th.

Pools were understood to be interested in bringing White back on loan this season but he will now link up with former Newcastle defender and Exeter manager Gary Caldwell at St James Park.