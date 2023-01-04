Hartlepool United set to miss out on Newcastle United midfielder after loan move 'agreed'
Newcastle United have reportedly agreed their first loan departure of the January transfer window.
Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is set to join League One side Exeter City on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Sportsmail. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool United in League Two, making 16 appearances in all competitions as the side finished 17th.
Pools were understood to be interested in bringing White back on loan this season but he will now link up with former Newcastle defender and Exeter manager Gary Caldwell at St James Park.
White has trained with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad at Newcastle and even featured in the friendly match against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia last month. He is yet to make his competitive debut but still has over two years remaining on his contract at Newcastle having signed a new deal last March.