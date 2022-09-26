The midfielder made 15 League Two appearances for the League Two club during a half-season loan in 2021/22.

White – who has been training with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad at Newcastle in recent weeks – made a strong start to his loan, but he has admitted to “frustration” late in the season.

“It was good, started off very well, played 16, I think, made my debut in the FA Cup against Palace,” said the 19-year-old, who was linked with another Hartlepool loan in the summer.

“The season kind of faded away for the club as soon as we got safe, because they had promotion from the National League the season before that. Everyone was tiring, there were changes in the team every week.

“It was a bit frustrating, for me, because I wanted to keep on playing and going how I started.

“Just being in first-team environment and training every day, playing in front of fans, playing with so much more pressure than you do for the 21s. It just gave me the feeling that I want more of it. I want to play as many first-team games as I can.”

Joe White playing in a Newcastle United pre-season friendly last year.

White – who signed a new three-year deal at Newcastle earlier this year – is looking to get more first-team experience in the second half of the season.

The Carlisle-born player missed out on a loan in the summer after suffering an injury in pre-season.

"I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool, that's all I want to do now,” said White, who joined Newcastle from Carlisle United in 2016.

"Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to get on loan this season, so these (Papa John’s Trophy) games are important for me to see where I am at, and hopefully get out on loan in January. I think I need to stand out in these (Under-21) games, which will help in January."

In the meantime, White’s enjoying learning from United head coach Eddie Howe.