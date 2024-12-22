The job has become up for grabs after Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon following a dire run of form for the Cod Army.
Curle took charge of Pools in September 2022 before being dismissed the following February after a nine-game winless run left Hartlepool in deep relegation trouble.
The former Man City defender is rated as a 20/1 long shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com
