Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.

Next Fleetwood Town manager: Former Hartlepool United manager, ex-Chelsea and Millwall star and Glasgow Celtic head of football in contention for vacant Fleetwood job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 14:50 GMT
Former Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle is said to be in the running for the vacant Fleetwood Town manager’s job.

The job has become up for grabs after Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon following a dire run of form for the Cod Army.

Curle took charge of Pools in September 2022 before being dismissed the following February after a nine-game winless run left Hartlepool in deep relegation trouble.

The former Man City defender is rated as a 20/1 long shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com

5/2

1. Dino Maamria

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

10/3

2. Pete Wild

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1

3. Pete Norton : Paul Simpson

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1 Photo: Getty Images : f

9/2

4. Jody Morris

9/2 Photo: Getty Images

