Hartley’s three month tenure came to an end following Pools’ limp 2-0 defeat against Sutton United.

The 45-year-old had just 11 games in charge in total, winning only one of those in the Papa Johns Trophy against Harrogate Town.

Hartley leaves Pools second bottom of the table and without a win in the league this season having also conceded the most goals in the division.

But the question now remains: Who should Pools turn to?

Having lost Dave Challinor to Stockport County last season, and parting company with Graeme Lee ahead of the summer, Pools chairman Raj Singh is now looking a fourth permanent manager since October following Hartley’s dismissal.

And here, at The Mail, we look at some of the potential candidates who may be available to Pools.

1. Robbie Stockdale Stockdale was handed his first opportunity in management at Rochdale last season. The former Sunderland caretaker was dismissed from the Crown Oil Arena earlier this season. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. John Sheridan Sheridan is available having recently stepped down from his role with National League side Oldham Athletic. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Keith Hill Former Rochdale, Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers boss Hill was most recently in charge of Scunthorpe United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Antony Sweeney Sweeney took interim-charge of Hartlepool United last season but could he be tasked with steadying the ship once more? Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales