Next Hartlepool United manager: 11 candidates to replace Paul Hartley including ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth bosses
Hartlepool United are on the search for a fourth permanent manager in less than a year after parting company with Paul Hartley.
Hartley’s three month tenure came to an end following Pools’ limp 2-0 defeat against Sutton United.
The 45-year-old had just 11 games in charge in total, winning only one of those in the Papa Johns Trophy against Harrogate Town.
Hartley leaves Pools second bottom of the table and without a win in the league this season having also conceded the most goals in the division.
But the question now remains: Who should Pools turn to?
Having lost Dave Challinor to Stockport County last season, and parting company with Graeme Lee ahead of the summer, Pools chairman Raj Singh is now looking a fourth permanent manager since October following Hartley’s dismissal.
And here, at The Mail, we look at some of the potential candidates who may be available to Pools.