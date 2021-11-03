Next Hartlepool United manager: Antony Sweeney responds to questions about job as new 'favourite' emerges

Sweeney has been placed in temporary charge of first team affairs at Victoria Park following confirmation of Dave Challinor’s exit to National League Stockport County, where he has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Pools midfielder led the side on Tuesday evening as Pools beat Everton U21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

After the game he was asked whether he wanted the job, Sweeney responded: “It’s something that has taken me by surprise and I haven’t thought about it.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Clint Hill and caretaker manager Tony Sweeney. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"There are a lot of factors that go into whether it’s me or someone else. All of the pieces have to be put into place and we’ll take it from there.”

He added to BBC Tees sport, when asked if he was proud to manage Pools: “It is a proud moment and it always helps when you win a game but all my experience has come through development in football so it’s not something that when I went into coaching I had my eyes on wanting to be a first team manager or anything like that.

"Sometimes the path that you take falls in front of you so we’ll see what happens but it’s a proud moment for me but it’s more important for the football club in regard to the points.”

Sweeney was the early favourite with bookmakers for the Pools job but it’s always worth remembering the market for lower league jobs is small and any bets placed can have a large swing when it comes to the odds.

Former Pools goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull – now a scout with Chelsea – is the current favourite for the job with some bookmakers including BetVictor but it’s understood he doesn’t have any interest in the role.

Turnbull was at The Vic watching the game against Everton on Tuesday evening. Ex-Carlisle United manager Graham Kavanagh was also among the crowd.

Pools host Wycombe Wanderers at The Vic on Saturday and Sweeney will again take charge of the team, this is his second spell as a caretaker at Pools.

