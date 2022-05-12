Pools announced Lee’s exit less than 48-hours before their final game of the season against Colchester United after ‘a significant downturn in results and performances over recent months, despite investment in new players during the January transfer window.’

Lee was in charge for five months at the Suit Direct Stadium after he replaced Dave Challinor in December.

The former Middlesbrough academy man led Pools to League Two safety as well as the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.

But results have dwindled over recent weeks with Pools winning just one of their last 11 games, which has led to chairman Raj Singh relieving Lee of his duties with just one game remaining. But who is in line to replace Lee?

Here, we take a look at who is being tipped to be the next Hartlepool United manager:

1. Kenny Jackett (25/1) Jackett was given an ambassadorial role with Watford following his sacking from Leyton Orient in February. Jackett is one of those in the mix to replace Graeme Lee with bookmakers

2. Antony Sweeney (25/1) Sweeney has had two spells in interim charge of Pools including seven games this season.

3. David Unsworth (25/1) Unsworth has made no secret of his desire to land a first team role and has left his position as Everton's academy director and Under-23s manager to do so.

4. Lee Johnson (25/1) Johnson left Sunderland in January and is one of a number of managers being linked with vacancies across the country right now - including Hartlepool United