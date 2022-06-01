Pools’ quest to find Graeme Lee’s replacement has been ongoing for almost a month after the club parted company with the 44-year-old 48-hours before their final game of the season against Colchester United.

The timing of Lee’s dismissal was interesting in that he was not afforded the luxury of a final game send off for his endeavours in keeping the club up in League Two.

Michael Nelson and Antony Sweeney were handed first team duties on a caretaker basis for that game which might have suggested Pools already had their man lined up to replace Lee.

Jack Ross took over as manager of Sunderland in 2018 narrowly missing out on promotion in the play-off final a year later.

That, however, has not been the case after chairman Raj Singh revealed he would need to decide on which route to take when it comes to appointing a new manager and the type of manager he wanted.

It’s been a slow process until the club announced a week ago they were hopeful of making an announcement ‘soon’ having established an ‘exciting shortlist’ of candidates following first stage conversations.

And The Mail understands one of the names high up on that shortlist was former Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Ross, 45, has been out of work since being axed by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in December after a run of seven defeats in nine games brought an end to his two-year spell at Easter Road.

Kevin Thomson has left his role at Kelty Hearts to further his career in management. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ross, who showed his support for former Sunderland kitman John Cooke by competing in his testimonial match at South Shields at the weekend, made his name in management during his spell with St Mirren.

The Scotsman led the Paisley club to the Championship title in 2018 and promotion to the Scottish Premiership scooping Scotland’s manager of the year award in the process before his switch to the Stadium of Light.

And the former defender, who spent a season at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2004 making 31 appearances, came agonisingly close to continuing his success with the Black Cats before suffering stoppage time heartache in the League One play-off final in 2019 against Charlton Athletic.

But despite Ross’ last two roles ending in the sack, his stock remains fairly high and would be seen as a coup for Pools were they able to land him.

But The Mail understands Ross, who remains based in the North East following his time at the Stadium of Light, has distanced himself from the role.

Ross’ hesitancy over the vacancy has meant Pools have had to continue their search which now sees former Middlesbrough midfielder Kevin Thomson the overriding favourite for the role with the bookmakers.

Thomson, The Mail understands, is believed to have been interested in the role before offering his resignation to Scottish side Kelty Hearts.

Thomson, 37, enjoyed a hugely successful season with the Hearts after guiding them to the Scottish League Two title in a convincing manner.

But the former Rangers midfielder has left his role at New Central Park with reports elsewhere suggesting he is keen to further his career in management.