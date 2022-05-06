Pools announced Lee’s exit less than 48-hours before their final game of the season against Colchester United after ‘a significant downturn in results and performances over recent months, despite investment in new players during the January transfer window.’

Lee was in charge for five months at the Suit Direct Stadium after he replaced Dave Challinor in December.

The former Middlesbrough academy man led Pools to League Two safety as well as the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.

But results have dwindled over recent weeks with Pools winning just one of their last 11 games which has led to chairman Raj Singh relieving Lee of his duties with just one game remaining.

But who is in line to replace Lee?

Here, at The Mail, we look at who could be next in line at the Suit Direct Stadium. Ex-Middlesbrough and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate has already ruled himself out.

Michael Nelson Graeme Lee's assistant Nelson remains at the club and will take charge of the final game of the season against Colchester United and has taken two games recently against Rochdale and Swindon Town.

Antony Sweeney Sweeney has had two spells in interim charge of Pools including seven games this season.

Gavin Strachan Former Pools midfielder Strachan was linked with the vacancy following Dave Challinor's exit from the club

Andy Woodman Woodman was, at one stage, said to be in pole position to land the Pools job in November before the former Newcastle United coach remained with National League side Bromley.