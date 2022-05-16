Pools announced Lee’s exit less than 48-hours before their final game of the season against Colchester United after ‘a significant downturn in results and performances over recent months, despite investment in new players during the January transfer window.’

Lee was in charge for five months at the Suit Direct Stadium after he replaced Dave Challinor in December.

The former Middlesbrough academy man led Pools to League Two safety as well as the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.

But results have dwindled over recent weeks with Pools winning just one of their last 11 games, which has led to chairman Raj Singh relieving Lee of his duties with just one game remaining. But who is in line to replace Lee?

Here, we take a look at who is being tipped to be the next Hartlepool United manager:

1. David Unsworth (33/1) Unsworth has made no secret of his desire to land a first team role and has left his position as Everton's academy director and Under-23s manager to do so.

2. Michael Appleton (20/1) Appleton would be an outside shot for Pools following his recent exit from Lincoln City. The former Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Portsmouth boss has also been linked various managerial vacancies in England and north of the border.

3. Luke Williams (20/1) Williams followed Russell Martin to Swansea City after departing MK Dons in the summer. He left his job as Swansea's assistant head coach in February due to 'personal reasons'.

4. Michael Barron (16/1) The bookies consider the former Pools man an outside shot for the job. He recently worked alongside Michael Nelson whilst at Blyth Spartans.