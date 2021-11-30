Next Hartlepool United manager: Halifax boss Pete Wild distances himself from Pools job with Middlesbrough coach Graeme Lee in the frame

Hartlepool United are looking to appoint a new manager.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier, Wild said: “I’m not on social media and I don’t read a lot to do with the outside world, but if I’m getting linked to jobs then it means the team’s doing well and the team should take an awful lot of credit for the job they’ve done this year.

“I can safely say that I’m not poised to be moving anywhere at the moment, there’s nothing in the offing.

“There’s a lot of talk going on but from my side of things there’s nothing to talk about because there’s been no discussions to say that I’ll be moving anywhere else.”