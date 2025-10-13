We've taken a look at some of the leading early contenders for the vacant Hartlepool United manager's job, according to the bookmakers.placeholder image
Next Hartlepool United manager odds revealed with familiar faces among front-runners - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their fifth manager in the space of a year following Sunday's surprising decision to sack Simon Grayson after just 15 games at the helm.

Here, we've taken a look at the latest odds as Pools begin their search for another new manager thanks to AceOdds.

Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign.

1. Lennie Lawrence - 13/8

Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

The Pools legend would be a popular appointment but has been working as a first team coach at Stockport, reuniting with Dave Challinor, since August and it's hard to see a return under the current conditions holding much appeal.

2. Antony Sweeney - 5/2

The Pools legend would be a popular appointment but has been working as a first team coach at Stockport, reuniting with Dave Challinor, since August and it's hard to see a return under the current conditions holding much appeal. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Has no managerial experience but has taken the first steps into coaching, working with Middlesbrough's under-18's before a fleeting spell at Bristol Rovers. Knows the North East inside out and would bring impressive pedigree from his time as a player, spending a decade at Sunderland.

3. Lee Cattermole - 5/1

Has no managerial experience but has taken the first steps into coaching, working with Middlesbrough's under-18's before a fleeting spell at Bristol Rovers. Knows the North East inside out and would bring impressive pedigree from his time as a player, spending a decade at Sunderland. Photo: Mark Runnacles

Has twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League but was sacked by Shrewsbury in November last year after a run of just two wins in 19 matches. Even so, would be a shrewd appointment, although unclear whether a return to non-league football would appeal to him.

4. Paul Hurst - 6/1

Has twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League but was sacked by Shrewsbury in November last year after a run of just two wins in 19 matches. Even so, would be a shrewd appointment, although unclear whether a return to non-league football would appeal to him. Photo: Getty Images

