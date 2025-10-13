Here, we've taken a look at the latest odds as Pools begin their search for another new manager thanks to AceOdds.
1. Lennie Lawrence - 13/8
Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Antony Sweeney - 5/2
The Pools legend would be a popular appointment but has been working as a first team coach at Stockport, reuniting with Dave Challinor, since August and it's hard to see a return under the current conditions holding much appeal. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
3. Lee Cattermole - 5/1
Has no managerial experience but has taken the first steps into coaching, working with Middlesbrough's under-18's before a fleeting spell at Bristol Rovers. Knows the North East inside out and would bring impressive pedigree from his time as a player, spending a decade at Sunderland. Photo: Mark Runnacles
4. Paul Hurst - 6/1
Has twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League but was sacked by Shrewsbury in November last year after a run of just two wins in 19 matches. Even so, would be a shrewd appointment, although unclear whether a return to non-league football would appeal to him. Photo: Getty Images