Tony Pulis left Middlesbrough after his contract expired in May.

The Potters parted company with Jones on Friday morning with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship after 14 games.

Reports had emerged that Stoke could turn to Pulis, who spent seven years at the club and has been out of work since leaving Boro in May.

Pulis was one of the early favourites with bookmakers to succeed Jones at the bet365 Stadium, along with former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton and ex-Sunderland manager David Moyes.

Yet all three saw their odds drift on Friday afternoon, as Preston boss Alex Neil was inserted as the new front runner.

Neil, whose Preston side are second in the Championship, is now valued at 8/11 with bookmakers SkyBet, while Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is the second favourite at 6/4.

Pulis is next on the list but has seen his odds tumble to 7/1, while Hughton (14/1) and Moyes (20/1) have also seen their prices lengthen.

Stoke’s assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club ahead of Saturday’s game against West Brom.