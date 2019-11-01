Next Stoke City manager: Ex-Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland bosses see odds drift
Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis remains one of the favourites to take charge at Stoke City but has seen his odds drift following the departure of Nathan Jones.
The Potters parted company with Jones on Friday morning with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship after 14 games.
Reports had emerged that Stoke could turn to Pulis, who spent seven years at the club and has been out of work since leaving Boro in May.
Pulis was one of the early favourites with bookmakers to succeed Jones at the bet365 Stadium, along with former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton and ex-Sunderland manager David Moyes.
Yet all three saw their odds drift on Friday afternoon, as Preston boss Alex Neil was inserted as the new front runner.
Neil, whose Preston side are second in the Championship, is now valued at 8/11 with bookmakers SkyBet, while Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is the second favourite at 6/4.
Pulis is next on the list but has seen his odds tumble to 7/1, while Hughton (14/1) and Moyes (20/1) have also seen their prices lengthen.
Stoke’s assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club ahead of Saturday’s game against West Brom.
In a club statement, Jones said: “I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here. I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”